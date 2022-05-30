UPSC Results: Women secure top 3 ranks, 685 qualify civil services exam

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the first, second and third rank, respectively in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

A total of 685 candidates qualified the test, the UPSC said. Of them, 244 are from the general category, 73 are from the economically weaker sections, 203 from other backward classes, 105 from scheduled caste and 60 from scheduled tribes, the commission said.

The UPSC holds civil services examinations annually in three stages —preliminary, main and interview — to select IAS, IFS, IPS officers, among others.

The written part of the exam was conducted in January, while the interviews were held in April and May. The The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, it said. "UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near examination hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 23385271/23381125 /23098543," the Commission said.

Results are also available on the UPSC's website — www.upsc.gov.in. "Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," it said.