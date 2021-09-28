UPSC results 2020: Marksheet for prelims, mains to be released soon; details here

The result for Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Civil Services 2020 was released on September 24. The commission will soon release the UPSC Marksheet 2020 for prelims, mains and overall for all candidates on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Ahead of the final result, the commission has released the cut-off list for the UPSC Prelims 2020, Mains and overall cut-off list for selection.

According to the guidelines, marks of the candidates are released 15 days after the release of the final result.

A total of 761 candidates have cleared the civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagging the first and second ranks respectively. The UPSC had declared the results on September 24, conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers, among other civil servants.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 was conducted on October 4 last year.

As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the examination, out of whom 4,82,770 appeared in it, the statement said. A total of 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January, 2021. Of them, 2,053 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview), it said.

With inputs from PTI