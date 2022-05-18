UPSC NDA 2 2022 recruitment notification out, exam on September 4; check more details here

The government has published the UPSC NDA 2 2022 recruitment notification today. Candidates can check it on the https://upsc.gov.in./ . According to the schedule, the Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC NDA 2 exam for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings on September 4.

Interested candidates can apply online from today at https://upsc.gov.in./ or https://upsconline.nic.in/. The last date of submission of the applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam is June 7, 2022. Applicants, who do not wish to take the exam, will be allowed to withdraw the online applications between June 14 and 20.

Only unmarried male and female candidates, who were born between January 2, 2004, and January 1, 2007, are eligible to apply for the posts.

The commission will issue e-admit card to eligible candidates three weeks before the UPSC NDA 2 2022 examination. The e-admit card can be downloaded from the UPSC website.

The examination will be conducted for admission for the 150th Course of the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which will start from July 2, 2023.

The commission has 400 seats for admission to the NDA, including 208 for the Army, 42 for the Navy, 120 for the Air Force and 30 for the Naval Academy under the Cadet Entry Scheme.

Seats are available for women candidates as well, including 10 in the Army, 3 in the Navy and 6 in the Air Force.