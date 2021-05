The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Thursday, deferred the Civil Services Preliminary examinations 2021 to October 10 in light of the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The Civil Services Preliminary examination was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by COVID-19 the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil service (Preliminary Exam) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. Now, this exam will be held on 10 October 2021,” the Commission announced on its website.

The UPSC website has crashed after the announcement due to heavy traffic.

The UPSC exams are conducted in three parts, the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam and the Interview.

Candidates who clear all three stages are then appointed as officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other civil administrative branches.

UPSC had announced that there were 712 vacancies for the Civil Services Exam 2021, 22 of which are vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

UPSC has also postponed various exams since the start of the pandemic including SSC CGL and some exams of SSC CHSL. The Commission had already postponed the Civil Services Exam this year from March to June.

Many students and candidates were asking for a postponement of exams because of the troubling situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.