UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 admit card released: A step-by-step guide on how to download, special instructions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the civil services exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last date to download the same is October 10. It is mandatory for the candidates to bring admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.

The admit card will consist of a photo, name, roll number, registration id, name and year of exam and SOP. Candidates need to verify their details and get in touch with authorities at the earliest in case of any error.

UPSC CSE Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link in the ‘whats new’ section

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to enter the exam venue closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam that is 9:20 AM for the forenoon session and 2:20 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the closure of the entry gate.

Use of normal or simple wristwatches by candidates is allowed inside the exam halls, however, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smartwatches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches in the exam hall. Further, candidates need to take with them a black ballpoint pen. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen will not be evaluated.