A series of fire broke out at United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) company's plant at Jagadia unit in Gujarat on Tuesday morning. However, no fatality was reported, UPL confirmed.

"The plant was in shutdown state. Our emergency response team and local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control. 21 people have received treatment at the local hospital and 13 are already discharged with minor treatment. We thank the local administration and fire brigade for their timely support," the company said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.