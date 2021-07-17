UP Jal Nigam recruitment scam: CBI court summons ex-minister Azam Khan

Home

    Since Azam is in the Sitapur jail in another case, CBI judge Manoj Pandey directed the jail superintendent to ensure his appearance through video-conferencing on Monday (July 19).

    A special CBI court here summoned former minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday, while taking cognizance of the offenses mentioned in a charge sheet in connection with the recruitment scam in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government.
    Since Azam is in the Sitapur jail in another case, CBI judge Manoj Pandey directed the jail superintendent to ensure his appearance through video-conferencing on Monday (July 19).
    The court also issued summonses to the other accused in the case, including Girish Chandra Srivastava, Neeraj Malik, Vishwajeet Singh, Ajai Yadav, Santosh Rastogi and Kuldeep Negi. The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case had filed the chargesheet after investigation following an FIR lodged at the SIT police station by inspector Atal Bihari on April 25, 2018.
    Khan was the urban development minister in the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav and it was alleged that norms were not followed in the recruitments in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nijam.
