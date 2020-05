The UP government on Sunday issued guidelines for the lockdown extension, allowing malls and restaurants to open from June 8.

It also said there would be no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods.

At the same time, the order said there will be a ban on the movement of people from the containment areas in Delhi to the NCR areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Below are the highlights.

Stage 1

Shopping Malls, Restaurants & Hospitality to be allowed from June 8th; Separate Guidelines to be issued

Stage 2

Proposed to open Educational Institutions from July 2020; Separate Guidelines to be issued

Stage

Prohibited till further Notice: Metro, International air services, Cinema halls, Gym, Swimming pools , Theatre, bars

Delhi to Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad

- District Administrations to release separate guidelines on Movement of People from Delhi

Night Curfew

9 pm to 5 am

Containment Zones

Urban:

Multiple cases - An area of 500 metres, 250 meters buffer zone

Residential Societies

Multiple Cases in Society: All Residential Towers to be sealed

Workplaces

Workplace to be sealed for 25 hrs for sanitisation when +ve case detected

Cost of sanitisation of workplace to be borne by Tenant

Cases in multiple floors: Full building/tower to be sealed

Multiple Cases : Entire Village, Neighbouring villages to be buffer zones

Only essential services, health workers allowed in containment zones

Public Parks allowed between 5 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 8 pm