By CNBCTV18.com

Jaswant Singh a farmer in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh has modified his John Deere tractor and raised its height from 5 feet to 10 feet, to reach his farms easily as they get in accessible during rainy season

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh has modified his tractor to easily navigate through all kinds of terrain, including marshy soil, streams and ponds, to reach his agricultural fields without difficulty.

Jaswant Singh, the farmer from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has modified his John Deere tractor, raising its height from 5 feet to 10 feet, according to News 18 Hindi.

Singh had bought the tractor in 2002 to primarily perform tough agricultural operations, but customised it later to reach places where ordinary tractors fail. It has now become a multi-purpose vehicle, which can be used for various tasks such as sowing the fields and carrying large amounts of harvested crops.

In addition, Singh uses his modified tractor to apply manure in sugarcane plantations.

According to Singh, the tractor was modified to deal with the problem of flooding. Crops in Shukratal area in Muzaffarnagar get ruined during the rainy season due to frequent flooding, while some rural areas get cut off from the main road during rains.

Farmer Jaswant Singh has raised the height of his tractor from 5 to 10 feet, to reach farms that are inaccessible during rainy season. (Image: News18)

"To get rid of this problem, I have modified the tractor to reach a height of 10 feet so that it can easily cross ponds or canals enroute to my farm ," News18 Hindi quoted Singh as saying.

The farmer told ETV Bharat that he uses his tractor only in the fields as they are not allowed by the government to be used on roads.