UP court convicts gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case: A timeline of 32-year-old incident

The decades old murder case Awadhesh Rai is set to finally crawl to a conclusion today, on June 5 around 2 pm. Mukhtar Ansari is a dreaded gangster-turned-politician who has been an MLA for five consecutive terms from the Mau Sadar assembly seat and has several criminal cases pending against him.

Jailed gangster and politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The court is expected to deliver the verdict and announce the sentence in the 32-year-old case on Monday at around 2 PM. According to reports, security has been tightened at court premises and in other areas of the city given the sensitivity of the case.

Timeline of the case Awadhesh Rai Murder Case:

August 1991- Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead near his Lahurabir residence. A case was registered based on the FIR filed by Ajay Rai.

In the case, Rai had named Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh and former MLA Abdul Kalim, among others as the prime suspects.

2007- After 16 years a local court framed charges against two more accused in the murder case. However, no investigation ever took place in the case.

July 2022- A fresh case was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and some unidentified people in connection with the disappearance of the original case diary of the 31-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case.

The FIR was registered for hatching a conspiracy to misplace the original diary in connivance with the employees of the court, as per an NDTV report.

July 2022: The hearing of the Awadhesh Rai murder case started again based on the latest complaint at the MP-MLA court of Varanasi. The case was heard on the basis of a photocopy of the original diary.

July 2022 -During the hearing, case diaries were searched from Varanasi to Prayagraj to locate the original diary of the Awadhesh Rai murder case, but it was not found. Ansari was accused of conspiracy to make the original case diary disappear by using his political influence.

May 2023- The Special Court concluded the hearing after arguments and reserved its order. The court fixed June 5 as the date to deliver the verdict.