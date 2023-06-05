UP court convicts gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case: A timeline of 32-year-old incident

The decades old murder case Awadhesh Rai is set to finally crawl to a conclusion today, on June 5 around 2 pm. Mukhtar Ansari is a dreaded gangster-turned-politician who has been an MLA for five consecutive terms from the Mau Sadar assembly seat and has several criminal cases pending against him.

Jailed gangster and politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The court is expected to deliver the verdict and announce the sentence in the 32-year-old case on Monday at around 2 PM. According to reports, security has been tightened at court premises and in other areas of the city given the sensitivity of the case.

Timeline of the case Awadhesh Rai Murder Case:

August 1991- Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead near his Lahurabir residence. A case was registered based on the FIR filed by Ajay Rai.

In the case, Rai had named Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh and former MLA Abdul Kalim, among others as the prime suspects.