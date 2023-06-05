English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsUP court convicts gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case: A timeline of 32 year old incident

UP court convicts gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case: A timeline of 32-year-old incident

UP court convicts gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case: A timeline of 32-year-old incident
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 2:22:34 PM IST (Updated)

The decades old murder case Awadhesh Rai is set to finally crawl to a conclusion today, on June 5 around 2 pm. Mukhtar Ansari is a dreaded gangster-turned-politician who has been an MLA for five consecutive terms from the Mau Sadar assembly seat and has several criminal cases pending against him.

Jailed gangster and politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The court is expected to deliver the verdict and announce the sentence in the 32-year-old case on Monday at around 2 PM. According to reports, security has been tightened at court premises and in other areas of the city given the sensitivity of the case.

Mukhtar Ansari is a dreaded gangster-turned-politician who has been an MLA for five consecutive terms from the Mau Sadar assembly seat and has several criminal cases pending against him.
Timeline of the case Awadhesh Rai Murder Case:
August 1991- Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead near his Lahurabir residence. A case was registered based on the FIR filed by Ajay Rai.
In the case, Rai had named Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh and former MLA Abdul Kalim, among others as the prime suspects.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X