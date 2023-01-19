English
homeindia News

UP college denies entry to girls in burqa over 'dress code': Report
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 2:05:33 PM IST (Published)

As the college authorities remained adamant about following the prescribed dress code, students, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha workers, and some professors scuffled outside the college and a video of the incident is being circulated on social media.

Some students at the Hindu College in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, were reportedly denied entry for wearing a burqa. The authorities cited the “dress code” as the reason for the denial. The girls alleged that they were forced to remove their burqas at the gate.

Dr AP Singh, a professor, said that the college has implemented a dress code for students and anybody who refuses to follow will be barred from entering the college campus, NDTV reported.
In response to this, members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha submitted a memorandum to include the burqa in the dress code for college. They have demanded that the girls be allowed to attend their classes wearing a burqa.
ALSO READ: 
Tipra Motha worker dies after attack by miscreants in poll-bound Tripura
Last year in January, a similar situation arose in Karnataka where massive protests broke out when some students at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi district were barred from attending classes wearing hijab. The students claimed they were denied entry because they were wearing a hijab.
On the matter, the pre-university education board had released a circular, which said that students can wear only the uniform approved by the administration and no other religious clothing will be allowed in colleges.
ALSO READ: Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court has a split verdict. Now what?
The issue was then taken up by the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions. The court stated that wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and therefore the students don’t need to wear it. Later, in October 2022, the Supreme Court gave a split verdict in the case.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X