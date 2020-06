The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board Exam Results for Class 10 and 12 will be declared today at 12 noon through a video press conference by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

The UP exams are the country's largest testing exercise with a combined nearly 60 lakh students appearing for both exams this year.

The results can be checked on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in when declared. Results can also be checked on News18.com

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों, आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं। अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है। प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

Here's how you can check Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Board Class 10th, 12th result

- Download the result for future reference till you get the original mark sheet

The UP Board this year will issue digitally signed marksheets so as to enable hassle-free admission for students for the next year.

The UP government had earlier decided that students between Class 1 and 8 would be promoted to the next class as exams could not be held for them earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, 80.7 percent cleared class 10 UP Board exam, according to Firstpost.