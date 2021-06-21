UP Board announces evaluation criteria for Class 10, 12 students: Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the evaluation criteria for Class 10 and 12 students. There are a total of 56,04,628 students in Class 10 and 12. The state government had earlier cancelled the board exams in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

The board had recommended a 50:40:10 formula for Class 12 and a 50:50 formula for Class 10 to the government. As per the recommendations approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the board will use the marks bagged in the previous years and the exams held during the academic year.

Also, Class 10 students will be automatically promoted if their Class 9 marks or Class 10 pre-board marks are unavailable. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said they would adopt a similar policy for the intermediate or Class 12 students and there won’t be any merit list issued by the UP Board.

The evaluation method was presented by an 11-member committee of senior officials from the education department and school principals. The board had also invited suggestions from students, parents, and other stakeholders as the government had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 50:40:10 formula

The board will calculate 50 percent marks received in Class 10, 40 percent in Class 11 and 10 percent in the pre-board examination of Class 12.

The 50:50 formula

For Class 10 students, 50 percent marks obtained in Class 9 and 50 percent marks in their pre-board exams will be calculated.

Unhappy with the results

According to a News18 report, any student who is unhappy or dissatisfied with the results can appear for exams scheduled to be held next year. No examination fee will be charged and it will be marked as an exam for the year 2021.