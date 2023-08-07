UP BJP leader declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors miraculously revives

Doctors have identified an infection in his chest, which is currently under investigation. Meanwhile, news of Mahesh Baghel's reported demise spread on social media, prompting people to express condolences.

The former district president of Bharatiya Janata Party from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Mahesh Baghel, miraculously revived after being declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors at a local hospital. Baghel was rushed to a hospital by his family after his condition deteriorated. After his arrival at the hospital doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

However, surprisingly the BJP leader returned to life after 30 minutes. He showed signs of life when his family and relatives were preparing for funeral.

While the relatives were grieving, Baghel unexpectedly opened his eyes and exhibited movement in his body. Witnessing this unexpected revival, the family members rushed him to a hospital in New Agra, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Baghel's younger brother, Lakhan Singh Baghel, told the media that his elder brother is receiving treatment at the hospital and his condition has improved.

The family members told the news outlet that Mahesh Baghel was admitted to Pushpanjali Hospital, where doctors initially declared him dead. Following this his family returned to the residence in Sarai Khwaja area. Baghel's sons, Abhishek and Ankit, recounted that upon reaching home, their father regained consciousness, surprising everyone by opening his eyes. This unexpected turn of events brought a wave of relief and happiness among the family members. He was subsequently transferred to another private hospital in New Agra, where he is currently admitted.

ALSO READ |

Doctors have identified an infection in his chest, which is currently under investigation. Meanwhile, news of Mahesh Baghel's reported demise spread on social media, prompting people to express condolences.

Interestingly, this isn't the first of its kind incident. Previously, a woman who had been declared dead unexpectedly woke up on her way to her funeral, leaving her loved ones in disbelief. This incident occurred on June 29 in Thailand's Udon Thani province.

The woman, Chataporn Sriphonla, had been pronounced dead and was being transported home from the hospital. Paramedics believed she had stopped breathing and appeared lifeless.

Sriphonla's elderly mother, Mali, informed her relatives of her daughter's demise, due to liver cancer. Mali mentioned to the Daily Mail that her daughter had been receiving treatment for cancer at the hospital, and doctors had given her slim chances of survival.

The grieving family had started preparations for the funeral in accordance with Buddhist traditions, including procuring a casket and coordinating temple ceremonies. However, instead of taking Sriphonla's body home, they diverted the vehicle to Phadung Pattana Temple, where the body was to be kept overnight.

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh probes sale of branded medicines in affordable medicine scheme PMBJ

During the journey, the occupants of the vehicle were left astounded when the ‘deceased woman’ suddenly gasped for air and opened her eyes. Perplexed by her unexpected revival, Mali once again contacted her relatives, joyously sharing the news of her daughter's miraculous revival.