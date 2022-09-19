UP Assembly's first-of-its-kind initiative to raise women's issues: 5 incidents that shook UP in the recent past

By CNBCTV18.com

The Vidhan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh will be starting a new first-of-its-kind initiative where a day is set apart for female legislators to raise women’s issues in the House. September 22 has been set as the date when female legislators will be free to raise women’s issues without their matters being overheard. Representing a small minority of 47 in the 403-member strong UP Legislative Assembly, many women MLAs were hesitant to raise their issues.

“On September 22, we will give an opportunity to the women MLAs to speak. This is something which no other legislative assembly in the country has done… The time after the Question Hour will be reserved for discussion by the women MLAs,” Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana told reporters.

“When I met women MLAs and listened to their issues, I realised that some of them become uncomfortable when male members start speaking. I had then assured them to set aside a day for women legislators to speak,” Mahana added.

The new initiative, aimed at better functioning of the House and women empowerment, comes at the back of yet another harrowing incident of crime and sexual violence against women in the state.

ALSO READ:

Apart from the Lakhimpur Kheri murder-rape of the two underage Dalit sisters, UP has been marred with horrific incidents of sexual violence against women. Here are some of the other incidents that shook UP in the recent past.

Sambhal gang-rape: A 16-year-old girl was raped by four men and later threatened over the pending criminal case. The teenager later committed suicide.

Banda rape case: A 19-year-old committed suicide after being raped by her 49-year-old father.

Ballia rape case: A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and then raped by a man in her village in Ballia.

Mathura gang-rape: A woman was gang-raped by four men after she had gone to file a job application. The men even recorded a video of the horrific act and sent it to the victim’s in-laws.

Shahjahanpur rape case: In a crime that highlights the endemic of sexual violence in the state a 5-year-old girl was raped by two boys aged just seven and 11 in Shahjahanpur.