Unseasonal rains damage over 13,000 hectares of land in 8 districts; Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 8, 2023 2:02:29 PM IST (Published)

Unseasonal rains damage crops on 13,729 hectares of land in Maharashtra, prompting immediate relief efforts from the state government. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis announces orders for assistance to affected farmers who suffered losses due to the untimely showers.

Recent unseasonal rains have caused damage to standing crops on 13,729 hectares of land across eight districts in Maharashtra, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Orders have been issued to provide immediate relief to affected farmers who have suffered losses due to the untimely showers. The crops that have been affected include mango, wheat, and ‘harbhara’ (Bengal gram).
Also read | Group Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes first woman to take over command of IAF combat unit
The maximum damage has been reported from Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Buldhana, and Washim districts. The state government has taken a decision on immediate relief based on preliminary information, and the exact extent of the damage is still being ascertained.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office had said that he had spoken with the chief secretary and a few district collectors about the damage to crops. He had also instructed revenue officials to conduct a damage assessment survey of the affected areas.
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue in the state assembly on Wednesday and demanded that the government spell out how it plans to mitigate the hardships of farmers who lost their standing crops due to unseasonal rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning.
NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal said that while the state celebrated Holi with colors on Tuesday, it was a black day for farmers.
Congress’ Nana Patole demanded that the Lower House set aside the business of the day to discuss the measures needed to provide relief to farmers.
The state government has already issued orders to release immediate relief and financial assistance to affected farmers, but more concrete steps need to be taken to ensure that they are adequately compensated for their losses.
Also read | Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal ties the knot; SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son in attendance
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
