Unscheduled transit flights will not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, its operator DIAL said Friday. The Delhi International Airport Ltd said scheduled flights will operate as normal.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), transit flights cannot land at the Delhi airport between 6 AM and 10 AM as well as between 4 PM and 7 PM on August 15.