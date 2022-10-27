UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meet in India: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

The United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) will be meeting in India for the first time. The meeting will take place on October 28 and 29 in Mumbai and Delhi. Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, will be convening the meeting.

The counter-terror meeting will have the overarching theme of ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’. Apart from other delegates, there will be foreign dignitaries like UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The meeting will come just over a month ahead of India’s UNSC presidency of the UNSC.

“Terror constitutes the most serious threat to the international community...members of the UN Counter-terror committee will pay homage to victims of 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai," Kamboj had said earlier in the month.

Focus

The focus of the meeting will be on three key new technological advancements that terrorists have been using in recent years. These technologies include Internet platforms, especially social media, new payment technologies and fundraising methods, and unmanned drones. These new technologies have enabled and empowered terrorist organisations, requiring law-enforcement officials to adapt and come up with countermeasures.

Location

The meeting will open in Mumbai. The city was chosen for its economic, social and political importance and also because it has been the target of multiple terror strikes, including the November 26 serial attacks.

“The larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with the rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial and commercial space,” said Sanjay Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.

Apart from Cleverly, Foreign Secretaries of Gabon and Ghana and junior foreign ministers from UAE and Albania will be attending the meeting.