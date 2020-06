The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the reopening of salons from June 28, 2020, across the state. Maharashtra's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Vijay Vaddetiwar said that the decision was taken after 12 people related to salon business committed suicide due to lack of income.

The government has decided that only hair cutting will be allowed and no other services to be offered.

"For the last three months, the situation of the barbers and salon owners has been quite serious. 12 individuals from this profession have died by suicide in Maharashtra. It was their demand that they should be allowed to operate. I raised this with Cabinet today. The Honourable CM clearly said from June 28, salons will be allowed to start. The permission to start will be given with conditions. They will have to use sanitisers, masks, and other guidelines," said the minister.

The salon operators had demanded that they are allowed to do their business or else the government provides them a financial package, the minister said in his video message.

As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the lockdown, Wadettiwar added.

The minister said that he raised the issue in the cabinet meeting and the chief minister agreed that the salons could reopen from June 28 with conditions about the SOPs.

Meanwhile, replying to a query, Minister Aslam Shaikh said that gyms and salons in the state would be reopened soon.

"Talks were held with the owners of salons and gyms last week. The SOPs and guidelines would be framed in the next couple of days. The gyms and salons will be opened soon," he added.

As Mumbai moves towards opening up fully from next month, authorities say the rise in new cases has been stabilising in the last two weeks. However, as the city moves towards opening up fully post June 30, the city’s civic body says it is anticipating a rise in cases.