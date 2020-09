The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) came out with its Unlock 5 set of guidelines allowing cinemas, theatres and multiplexes up to 50 percent of their capacity and entertainment parks to open from October 15. Separate standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines will be issued with respect to the reopening.

Among other relaxations, the MHA allowed swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons to open. Besides, B2B (business-to-business) exhibitions have also been allowed to open.

The size for gatherings for social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions has been increased from 100 to 200 as long as it is below 50 percent of a hall capacity for closed spaces and subject to social distancing rules in open spaces.