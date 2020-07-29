Unlock 3: MHA allows gyms to open; schools, cinema halls to remain closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest 'Unlock 3' guidelines -- aimed at continuing some restrictions on people movement while easing curbs on others -- has allowed gymnasiums and yoga institutes to open from August 5.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the Centre said.

Besides, all other activities -- with the exception of metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places as well as social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations -- will be allowed. "Dates for opening of these (metro rails, cinema halls, etc) will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the MHA said.

"After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020," the ministry's release said.

The easing does not apply to containment zones, which will continue to have strict restrictions on people movement.

The restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed.

"International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner," the MHA said.

"Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed," it added.

Finally, the Centre said that states and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.