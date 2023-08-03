US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller's response came after a question was raised regarding Pakistan Prime Minister's recent statement on "willingness to talk with India".

The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday. "As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at his daily news conference on Thursday.

The response came after a question was raised regarding Pakistan Prime Minister's recent statement on "willingness to talk with India". Addressing the opening ceremony of the Mineral Summit in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that to build the nation they are ready to talk with the neighbours.

"With our neighbours, we are prepared to talk to them, provided that the neighbour is serious to talk on serious matters on the table because war is no more an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power, not as an aggressor but for our defence purposes. We had three wars fought in the last 75 years. And what happened is it generates more poverty, unemployment and lack of resources to finance, education, health and well-being of the people," PM Sharif was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Sharif further stressed that this is not the way to adopt, but to fight through economic competition in the region. "Because if there is any nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell what happened? So (war) is not an option," PM Sharif said.

He added that he knows that both countries cannot become normal neighbours unless "abnormalities are removed" and unless the serious issues are understood and addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions.

When asked about the clashes in Gurugram and surrounding areas, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said , "With respect to the clashes, that obviously, we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions. With respect to whether we've heard from any Americans, I'm not aware of that. I'm happy to follow up with the Embassy."

(With inputs from agencies)