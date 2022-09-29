    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Unique way of Telugu Navratri celebrations: How it is celebrated and significance

    Unique way of Telugu Navratri celebrations: How it is celebrated and significance

    Unique way of Telugu Navratri celebrations: How it is celebrated and significance
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, women create a flower stack with seasonal flowers, known as Batukamma, which is worshipped for nine days. In Andhra Pradesh, Goddess Durga is also worshiped during the nine days of the festival

    Navratri, a celebration of the power of Shakti, is observed in India in unique ways. The Hindu festival is marked in South India with Golu. In Tamil, Golu refers to an assembly or darbar of dolls. In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is celebrated in the form of Batukamma Panduga during Sharada Navratri.
    In Telangana, women create a flower stack with seasonal flowers, known as Batukamma, which is worshipped for nine days. On the final day, the Batukamma is floated in a nearby water body.
    In Andhra Pradesh, Goddess Durga is also worshipped during the nine days of the festival.
    Bathukamma in Telangana
    A colourful floral festival, Bathukamma is celebrated by women in Telangana and has become a symbol of the state’s culture and identity.
    Flowers like ‘gunuka’ (or ‘gunugu’), ‘tangedu’, ‘banti’, ‘chamanti’ and ‘nandi-vardhanam’ are used to make small ‘Bathukammas’ during the week-long celebrations. Every evening, women gather around these Bathukammas and play, sing and dance in circles. On the final day of the celebrations, men go out to gather flowers like ‘gunuka’ and ‘tangedu’, which are then arranged in stacks.
    The flowers are arranged in circular rows on a brass plate called the ‘taambalam’. The Bathukamma is also placed before the family deity and prayers are offered.
    ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2022: Must-visit pandals in Kolkata
    After the immersion of the ‘Bathukammalu’, people greet each other with sweets like the ‘maleeda’.
    During the week, women also make ‘boddemma’, which is a representation of the deity of Gauri or Durga). Boddemma is made of mud and is immersed in the pond along with Bathukamma.
    Dasara festivities in Andhra Pradesh
    People of Andhra Pradesh visit Goddess Durga temples to offer prayers during the nine days of Navratri. Dasara celebrations are witnessed at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. During the nine days of the festival, the presiding deity appears in various forms such as Sri Swarna Kavachalankruta Sri Durga Devi, Sri Balatripura Sundari Devi, Sri Gayatri Devi, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi, Sri Annapurna Devi, Sri Mahalakshmi Devi, Sri Saraswathi Devi, Sri Durga Devi and Sri Mahisasura Mardini Devi. On the final day or Vijayadasami, the deity will be adorned as ‘Sri Rajarajeswari Devi’.
    Celebrations are also observed in the old temple on the shores of River Krishna known as the Durga Malleshwar Swami in Vijayawada district.
    Significance of Telugu Navratri celebrations
    Bathukamma celebrates the bond between humans and earth and water. On the other hand, Dasara celebrates the victory of good over evil. Both festivals mark the indomitable power of women and herald the collective spirit of the Telugu people.
    ALSO READ: Kolkata Durga Puja 2022 gets tech avatar — in the Metaverse
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Andhra PradeshNavratriNavratri celebrationsTelangana

    Next Article

    CERC extends price cap on power exchanges for 3 months till Dec 31

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng