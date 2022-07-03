Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on 6-day Australia tour, to focus on joint investment possibilities in critical minerals

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi began his six-day tour of Australia on Sunday as India looks to strengthen partnerships with Canberra in the field of strategic critical minerals that are important in transition to clean energy sources and electric mobility.

During his six-day tour, Joshi will meet with several Australian ministers and officials, and industry bodies, the Mines Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The visit assumes importance as it is the first meeting between Joshi and Resources and Northern Australia Minister Madeleine King since the election of the Anthony Albanese Government, the ministry said. During the visit the focus would be on joint investment possibilities in lithium and cobalt projects.

"India is set to move a step closer to realising its ambition to develop secure, robust and commercially viable strategic critical minerals as part of its larger mission to transition to clean sources of energy, with....Pralhad Joshi visiting Australia," the mines ministry said in a statement. India is committed to accelerating its march towards achieving clean energy ambitions in a sustainable manner, with the India-Australia relationship witnessing an upward trajectory.

Also Read:

Joshi will also visit mineral-rich sites of Tianqi Lithium Kwinana and Greenbushes Mine. During his visit, Joshi will aim to build on the MoU signed between Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture of three CPSEs under the Ministry of Mines, and Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO),

The Australian government, which aims at strengthening bilateral trade relationship and lays the path to deliver on a shared ambition to develop secure, robust and commercially-viable critical minerals supply chains. The India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership envisages joint investment for viable lithium and cobalt projects in Australia, which is critical for India's transition towards clean energy ambitions.

The steps will complement India's mineral security for e-mobility initiatives and other diversified sectors entailing usage of critical and strategic minerals. Besides highlighting the path-breaking reforms in mines and minerals sector, Joshi will also a