Youth killed at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's Lucknow home, three taken into custody

Body of a youth has been found under suspicious circumstances at the house of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. The deceased, identified as Vinay Srivastava, was allegedly shot with a pistol that reportedly belongs to minister’s son, Vikas Kishore.

The incident took place at 4.15am on Friday at Kaushal Kishore’s Begaria village residence under Thakurganj police station area. Police have taken three people into custody and started investigation after Srivastava’s family filed a complaint alleging murder.

An official said that police reached the spot after getting the information. Heavy police force is present at the site of the incident along with Western DCP Rahul Raj and ADCP Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha.

Police have recovered the pistol from the incident site. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for postmortem.

In 2022, he had shared the tragic incident with residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur during a programme on de-addiction in Lambhua assembly constituency.

Appealing people to not get their daughters and sisters married to alcoholics, the MP had said, “A rickshaw puller or a labourer will prove to be a better bridegroom than an alcoholic officer. The lifespan of an alcoholic is very less."

He further told the audience, “When I as an MP and my wife as an MLA could not save the life of our son, then how will the common public do so."

“My son (Akash Kishore) was into the habit of consuming alcohol with his friends. He was admitted to a de-addiction centre. Assuming that he will quit the bad habit, he was married after six months. However, he started drinking again after his marriage, and that eventually led to his death. Two years ago, on October 19, when Akash passed away, his son was barely two years old," the Union minister said, recalling the tragedy in his family.

Kaushal Kishore had told the gathering that his daughter-in-law became a widow because of his son’s alcoholism and further requested people to save their daughters and sisters from it.

The Union minister had stirred up a controversy last year over his “insulting and making outrageous" remarks against Shraddha Walkar who was murdered and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

Talking to News18, Kaushal Kishore had said that girls are responsible for leaving parents for live-in relationship. “There has to be a proper registration to stay in live-in relationship. If parents are not happy with the choice of partner, then the girls should first go to court and get married and then stay together,” Kishore said.

Such kind of incidents are taking place mostly with “educated girls”. “They should be blamed as they call themselves adult and consider that they are big enough to take such major decisions,” he added.

"Live-in relationship is a wrong practice and is leading to crime. These ‘educated’ girls are paying for this. It should be completely banned,” Kishore had said.