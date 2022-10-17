    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Union minister Jitendra Singh to launch integrated portal to address pensioners' needs

    Union minister Jitendra Singh to launch integrated portal to address pensioners' needs

    Union minister Jitendra Singh to launch integrated portal to address pensioners' needs
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The State Bank of India has become the first pension disbursing bank that has integrated its portal with the portal of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) and the same will be part of the launch on Tuesday, it said.

    Union minister Jitendra Singh is going to launch an integrated portal aimed at addressing the pensioners' needs, an official statement issued on Monday said.
    The State Bank of India has become the first pension disbursing bank that has integrated its portal with the portal of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) and the same will be part of the launch on Tuesday, it said.
    The department conducted a root-cause analysis of pensioners' grievances which revealed that a majority of them were bank-related complaints, said the statement issued by the personnel ministry.
    This was followed up by a new scheme of bankers' awareness programme, wherein workshops for pension dealing staff of banks are being conducted to spread awareness of the latest measures taken by the DoPPW for pensioners, it said.
    Also Read: New Air India CEO aims better punctuality to keep market share
    The DoPPW will be holding the Anubhav awards ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday to felicitate the awardees for their write-ups for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.
    Anubhav portal provides a platform to retiring government employees for sharing their experiences while working in different ministries/departments of the government of India.
    As many as 92 ministries/departments/organisations have registered on Anubhav portal and 8,722 write-ups have been published as on September 30, 2022.
    Union minister for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh will preside over the award ceremony and will launch integrated pensioners' portal, a single window to address the needs of pensioners, the statement said.
    Also Read: Bottomline: India Inc’s vulnerable may be ripe for consolidation
    The retiring employees submit a write-up voluntarily of up to 5,000 words along with appropriate attachments, if needed, on the portal. The retiring employees can submit the write-up on any of the 20 defined areas. The awards constitute a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.
    On the directions of the Prime Minister of India, the DoPPW launched an online platform Anubhav' in March 2015. It is a means for retiring employees to showcase significant achievements made during their service period.
    It also provides them with an opportunity to convey information related to their contribution in enhancing the effectiveness of the various government policies, the statement said. It is envisaged that this culture of leaving notes by retirees will become the foundation stone of good governance and administrative reforms in the future.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Jitendra SinghState Bank of India

    Next Article

    MSCB scam case: Two years after closure report, EOW tells court it is probing further

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng