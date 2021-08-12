Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday got a one-year extension of service, according to an official order from the Personnel Ministry. His present tenure was to end next week.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond the present tenure i.e. 22.08.2021," the order stated. His tenure was extended till August 22 in October 2020.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

Bhalla was scheduled to retire in November 2020 after completing 60 years of superannuation. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in service of Bhalla as the Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021," stated the ministry's order issued in October last year.

