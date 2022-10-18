Union Cabinet clears MSP hike on Wheat by Rs 110 per quintal

Mini
Sources told that prices of Wheat are being increased by Rs 110, Barley by Rs 100, Gram by Rs 10, and Masoor by Rs 50.
The Union Cabinet has approved a hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops, sources told CNBC-TV18.
As per the information, the Ministry of Agriculture has recommended an increase in the MSP of six Rabi Crops including wheat and pulses and had proposed an increase in MSP by up to 9 percent after receiving the recommendations from the MSP committee. Recommendations were thereafter sent to the union cabinet for final approval.
