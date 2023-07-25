Union cabinet gives nod for bill to replace ordinance on Delhi services

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for a bill to be placed in Parliament to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi.
Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.
A five-judge constitution bench will now hear the Delhi government’s plea challenging the Centre’s May 19 ordinance which took away the control over services from the city dispensation and set off a fresh tussle between the two power centres.
The top court rejected the vehement submission of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government that there was no need for referring the matter to a constitution bench as it will “paralyse the whole system” during its pendency.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that he wrote a letter to the chairman of Rajya Sabha opposing the introduction of the Bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance.
He said that the introduction of the Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace the Delhi Ordinance is impermissible for three important reasons which he highlighted in the letter.
Several opposition parties including Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress have extended support to the AAP on the Delhi ordinance issue.
