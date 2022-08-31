Union Cabinet decisions: Chana at discounted rates to states and MoU with Nepal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A decision was made in this regard by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Agriculture Ministry's Price Support Scheme (PSS) is only operational when prices of agri-produce fall below the minimum support price (MSP).

The Centre on Wednesday raised the procurement ceiling for tur, urad and masur under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) scheme and also decided to dispose of 15 lakh tonnes of chana procured under its two programmes to states at a discounted rate.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved an environment ministry proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal on biodiversity conservation.

On the other hand, Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), which is under the Food Ministry, commodities are purchased at market prices.

"CCEA has approved enhancement of ceiling on the quantity of procurement under PSS from existing 25 per cent to 40 per cent in respect of tur, urad and masur," an official statement said.

In addition, the CCEA approved the disposal of chana to states and union territories at a discounted rate for various welfare schemes. A discount of Rs 8 per kilogram over the issue price of the sourcing state will be offered to the states for lifting 15 lakh tonnes of chana on a first come, first served basis.

According to the government, Rs 1,200 crore will be spent on implementing this scheme. The states must use this chana in welfare schemes like Mid-Day Meal, Public Distribution System (PDS), and Integrated Child Development Programmes (ICDP), among others.

"This will be one-time dispensation for 12 months or till complete disposal of 15 lakh tonne stock of chana whichever is earlier," the government said.

The choice to dispose of the chana will free up space in the warehouses, which might be needed in the upcoming Rabi season to store fresh inventories obtained through the PSS. The nation recently experienced an all-time increase in chana production, particularly over the past three years.

The Centre under the PSS has made record procurement of Chana during the rabi season of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 crop years. Due to this, 30.55 lakh tonne of chana is available with the government under the PSS and PSF. The government also said chana production is expected to be good in the coming rabi season. This, coupled with an increase in the MSP of chana during the 2022-23 crop year, will entail additional procurement under the PSS.

MoU with Nepal

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement on Wednesday that the MoU would aid in fostering cooperation between India and Nepal in the fields of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation, and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas, and sharing knowledge and best practises.

Some of the best animal areas still present in the Indian subcontinent can be found near the border with Nepal.

(With inputs from PTI)