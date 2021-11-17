Union Cabinet clears building of over 32,000 km of roads; to add telecom connectivity in 7,287 villages

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday announced a host of decisions regarding the telecom sector and road connectivity to areas that are not well-connected.

The Cabinet approved the construction of 32,152 km roads at a cost of Rs 33,822 crore and also gave its approval for the provisioning of mobile services in the uncovered villages.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that as many as 7,287 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha will get mobile tower connectivity soon. The villages will be provided with 4G internet connections, the minister said.

The project is estimated to cost about Rs 6,466 crore including operational expenses for 5 years. It will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the Agreement and is likely to be completed by November 23.