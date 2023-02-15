India approves seven new ITBP battalions

Currently, the ITBP guards 3,488 km long India-China borders ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to introduce seven news battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The induction of these new battalions and sector headquarters will be completed by 2025 at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. ITBP personnel are deployed along the India-China border.

Currently, the ITBP guards 3,488 km long India-China borders ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the force also has important roles in many internal security duties and operations against Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh, the ITBP website says.

The specialised Armed Police Force trains its personnel in various disciplines such as mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training. It also conducts relief and rescue operations as 'First Responders' for natural calamities in the Himalayan region.

The ITBP has responded in hundreds of search, rescue and relief operations over the years to provide succour to thousands of citizens in distress due to various calamities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again lauded the ITBP, calling them 'Himaveer'. In Decmeber last year, he said, "'Himaveer' is the title given by the people of India ...no one can encroach even an inch of our land when they are there at the borders."

He had then announced that the government is planning to provide 100 days for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to spend time with their family at their headquarters.