Government looking to have helipads along new highways, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Helipads on the national highways will help in immediate evacuations during emergencies, Jyotiraditya Scindia noted. Both Scindia and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V K Singh pitched for having helipads in every district.
The government is looking at having helipads along new highways as that will help in immediate evacuations during emergencies. The ministries of civil aviation and road transport have discussed the proposal, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
To enhance connectivity, especially in remote and hilly areas, the civil aviation ministry has been pushing for increasing the use of helicopters. "All the new highways should have helipads along them so that infrastructure is in place," Scindia said.
They were speaking at the Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference in the national capital. The government has also decided to incubate a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) pilot called 'Project Sanjeevani' by deploying a helicopter in the next few weeks to provide emergency medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh.
The helicopter will be based at the hospital at 20 minute notice and will have a service cover to an area of 150 km radius. Currently, there are around 80 dedicated helicopter corridors.
