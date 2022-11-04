Cross
    india News

    Government to create National Drugs Database to monitor quality of medicines in India

    Government to create National Drugs Database to monitor quality of medicines in India

    Government to create National Drugs Database to monitor quality of medicines in India
    By News18.com   IST (Published)

    To prepare the “national drugs database”, the ministry of health and family welfare has decided to constitute a committee. The committee will give recommendations and prepare a comprehensive database of drug formulations manufactured and marketed in the country.

    To empower consumers and enhance monitoring, the Narendra Modi government has decided to form an extensive database on all drug formulations sold in India, News18.com has learnt.

    To prepare the “national drugs database” the ministry of health and family welfare has decided to constitute a committee. The committee will give recommendations and prepare a comprehensive database of drug formulations manufactured and marketed in the country, providing detailed information on a drug, its dosage form, strength, and details of the manufacturer, marketer, or importer of the drug.

    According to an office memorandum dated October 27, titled “Constitution of a Committee for preparation of National Drugs Database”, a panel of seven members has been formed.

    Written by the drug controller general of India, VG Somani, the memorandum said, “A comprehensive database of drug formulations manufactured/ marketed in the country providing detailed information on the drug, its dosage form, strength, details of manufacturer/marketer/importer etc is crucial…”

    Somani explained that such a database will not only “empower consumers” but will also improve the “monitoring mechanism” for the quality of drugs in circulation across the country and the “uniform administration” of the regulatory system.

    “In order to have such a comprehensive ‘National Drugs Database’, it has been decided to constitute a committee…” the memo said.

    The members of the panel include Dr HG Koshia, commissioner of food and drug control administration (FDCA), Gujarat, Dr Pooja Gupta from AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Jerian Jose, scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, DR Gahane, joint commissioner of food and drug administration (FDA), Maharashtra, BT Khanapure, state drugs controller, Karnataka, and Navneet Marwaha, state drugs controller, Himachal Pradesh.

    AK Pradhan, joint drugs controller of India, will be the convener of the panel.

    Somani instructed that the committee will examine the existing database available with various authorities including states and union territories’ drug control departments.

    The committee may co-opt any other expert as deemed necessary, the memorandum said.

    “The committee shall submit its recommendation including the database of the formulations in next three months," it said.

    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
