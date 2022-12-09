The Uniform Civil Code explained — What's the argument in favour and against

The Uniform Civil Code or UCC had been at the centre of politics for the past many years. While the BJP had been backing it, some Muslim organisations such as the AIMIM has been objecting to the code, terming it against India’s pluralism.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have joined the call to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). While the debate continues over the bill on the same, top political leaders are all set to discuss the matter during this year's winter session of the Parliament. The UCC had been at the centre of politics for many years, with Muslim organisations like the AIMIM objecting to the code, terming it against India’s pluralism.

What is Uniform Civil Code, and is it mentioned in the Constitution yet?

The Uniform Civil Code is a common civil code or common law for every

citizen in India, irrespective of religion and caste. The code is mentioned under Article 44 of the Constitution as a Directive Principle of State Policy. It aims to address the issues of discrimination against vulnerable groups and gender biases. These provisions are not enforceable but are meant to serve as the guiding principles of legislatures.

"Article 44 of the Constitution provides that State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India," Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply dated April 7, 2022.

The minister said, "the States are also empowered to legislate" upon "personal laws such as intestacy and succession; wills; joint family and partition; marriage and divorce, relate to Entry 5 of List-III-Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution..."

Is Uniform Civil Code a law yet?

A Uniform Civil Code in India Bill has already been introduced in Parliament. It seeks to "provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India".

Similarly, if a law on the same is formed, it would be applicable in the matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. But now, in the absence of a uniform law regarding personal matters, many personal laws apply to different religious communities in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2018 , by Chandrakant Khaire, call for a formation of a "committee to take such steps, as it may deem appropriate,

for codifying and implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country".

On July 22, 2022, Kiren Rijiju, in another written reply in the Lok Sabha had clarified that the matter is sub-judice and, therefore, "no decision on

implementation of uniform civil code in the country has been taken as of now".

Why is there a need for uniform law?

The Shah Bano case gives one a glimpse of the problems court face while personal laws and how it affects those vulnerable. While the Supreme Court had pronounced a judgment in the case of Mohd. Ahmad Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum & Ors, it had set off a big political fight over "the extent to which courts can interfere in Muslim personal law".

Shah Bano had approached the court demanding maintenance for herself and her five children after her divorce from her husband, who had given her irrevocable talaq. However, her husband Khan contested that the Muslim Personal Law in India required the husband to only provide maintenance for the iddat period after divorce, the Indian Express reported.

After the hearing, the court directed that Shah Bano be provided with living expenses. But, "the Supreme Court had directed the Parliament to make law related to the Uniform Civil Code," the bill by Khaire mentions.

Why are people opposing it?

With the uniform law for all religions, balancing the Right to Freedom of Religion and the Right to Equality becomes difficult. If enacted, "the same set of secular civil laws" will supersede the right of citizens to exercise several personal laws based on their religion or ethnicity.

The UCC is likely to bring several changes to Muslim Personal Law, including the abolition of polygamy practices. The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act was passed in 1937 to formulate an Islamic law code for Indian Muslims.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi once said: "It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country. As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right to 2nd marriage if the wife fails to deliver a male child by 30. Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required." Watch a video of him giving this statement to ANI here:

In 2016, Owaisi said the UCC was not merely a Muslim issue. "It's an issue which will be opposed by the North East, especially Nagaland and Mizoram," he was quoted by First Post as saying. The report mentioned that around 12 percent of India’s 8-10 crore tribal population live in the North East, as per official figures. These tribes follow their laws based on their customs.

Batting in favour of the UCC, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? He said this while announcing that a committee will be formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh.