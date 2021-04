The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it possible for any Aadhaar cardholder, who is not happy with the photograph on the government identity card, to change it at the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

A nominal fee will have to be paid to the executive at the local Aadhaar centre to use the photo update service. No other verification document is required to update photos.

Unhappiness with the photo on the Aadhaar Card and the query to change it was among the most common complaints received by the UIDAI.

Follow these steps to get your photo updated at a nearby enrollment centre:

1. First download the enrolment form from UIDAI’s website -- uidai.gov.in -- and fill it up.

2. Visit the nearest Aadhaar centre and hand over the form to the executive there.

3. Provide your biometric details.

4. Then the executive will take your photograph.

5. The UIDAI website says the service will cost Rs 25 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax).

6. The executive will give an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number. Using the URN, Aadhaar card holders can check the status whether their photograph was changed or not; they can also use it to register complaints and track them.

7. It may take up to 90 days for the updates to reflect and the applicants will be notified on their verified phone number once the process is complete.

8. The new Aadhaar card, with the updated photograph, can be downloaded from the UIDAI website. Go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section and then click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option.

9. UIDAI says that after any update to the Aadhaar card, users should refresh their details in the mAadhaar app as well as in DigiLocker.

Aadhaar, containing a verifiable 12-digit unique identification number, has become one of the most important documents in India today. On its website, UIDAI has also outlined detailed guidelines to make other changes or updates to an Aadhaar card.