UNGA Speech: PM Modi pledges to make use of India’s vaccine-production capability to assist ‘all humanity’

Updated : September 26, 2020 07:15 PM IST

"India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis."
India, the world's second-most populous country after China, has recorded more than 5.8 million cases of COVID-19
Modi said in August that India was ready to mass-produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists gave the go-ahead.
