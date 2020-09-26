India UNGA Speech: PM Modi pledges to make use of India’s vaccine-production capability to assist ‘all humanity’ Updated : September 26, 2020 07:15 PM IST "India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis." India, the world's second-most populous country after China, has recorded more than 5.8 million cases of COVID-19 Modi said in August that India was ready to mass-produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists gave the go-ahead. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.