Unemployment remains urban Indians' biggest worry in November 2021: Survey

Urban Indians are most concerned about unemployment. While corruption and inequality also remain major worries, COVID-19 is now the fourth biggest sore point for urban Indians, revealed the Ipsos’ ‘What Worries the World’ survey.

Forty-four percent of Indians were concerned about unemployment, with financial and political corruption bothering 29 percent. The coronavirus troubled 28 percent of Indians.

“Unemployment, graft and penury are the biggest worries of urban Indians in November. While the job market is opening up and there are job opportunities emerging, there is still a large number of workforce jobless due to the collateral impact of the two-year old pandemic and lockdowns. Corruption and poverty are two glaring issues that urban Indians feel need attention. Poverty and social inequality, more so among the masses. Normalcy is returning, but recovery seems to be more long drawn than anticipated,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

At the global level, poverty and social inequality was the biggest worry, at 32 percent, with unemployment coming in second at 30 percent. COVID-19 also remains a global worry at 28 percent.

India was the second-most optimistic among the 28 nations surveyed, at 63 percent. Only Saudi Arabia, at 86 percent, is more optimistic. However, India’s optimism slipped by 5 percentage points since October. The global average optimism is 35 percent.

The survey was conducted in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States. A total of 19,021 online interviews were conducted between October 22, 2021, and November 5, 2021.