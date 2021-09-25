Undisclosed income of over Rs 300 crore found in tax raids in Chennai

The Income Tax department conducted search and seizure operations in Tamil Nadu on September 23. Two private syndicate financing groups in Chennai were targeted and 35 premises were raided.

Preliminary investigations have found that the companies had an undisclosed income of Rs 300 crore, and unaccounted cash worth Rs 9 crore. Other evidence also revealed that individuals associated had undisclosed property investments and actively engaged in income suppression.

The group tried to suppress their income by putting the cash flow into books of account of the groups as unsecured loans, sundry creditors, etc.

“The evidence found in the premises of the financiers and their associates revealed that these groups have lent to various big corporate houses and businesses in Tamil Nadu, a substantial portion of which is in cash,” a statement by the Ministry of Finance said.

“During the search, it was detected that they are charging high rate of interest, a part of which is not offered to tax. The modus operandi adopted by the groups revealed that most of the interest payments by borrowers are received in dummy bank accounts and the same has not been disclosed for tax purposes,” the statement added.