Under-construction tunnel collapses in Ramban leaving 4 injured, several tapped

Four people were rescued in injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel, the officials said. Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage, they said.
#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022
Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir. I’m in constant touch with DC Sh Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Another 2 rescued and1/2— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 20, 2022