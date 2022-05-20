Under-construction tunnel collapses in Ramban leaving 4 injured, several tapped

A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, injuring four people and trapping several others, officials said on Friday. A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, they said, adding that a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022 Four people were rescued in injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel, the officials said. Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage, they said.

Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir. I’m in constant touch with DC Sh Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Another 2 rescued and1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 20, 2022

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation, according to the officials. Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, they said. Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.