Under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; at least 17 dead

At least 17 workers dead after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area, about 20 km from Aizawl in Mizoram. The rescue operation is underway.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways said railway officers have rushed to the spot. He told ANI that senior officials will also visit the site.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he is deeply saddened by the tragedy and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.