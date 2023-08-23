Under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; at least 17 dead

1 Min Read
At least 17 workers dead after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area, about 20 km from Aizawl in Mizoram. The rescue operation is underway.
Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways said railway officers have rushed to the spot. He told ANI that senior officials will also visit the site.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he is deeply saddened by the tragedy and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023
Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the…
