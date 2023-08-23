CNBC TV18
Under construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; at least 17 dead

Under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; at least 17 dead

The incident took place in Sairang area of Mizoram. Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railways have rushed to the spot.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 12:53:18 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; at least 17 dead
At least 17 workers dead after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area, about 20 km from Aizawl in Mizoram. The rescue operation is underway.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways said railway officers have rushed to the spot. He told ANI that senior officials will also visit the site.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he is deeply saddened by the tragedy and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Mizoram

