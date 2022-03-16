Uncut PR gains foothold in $4 billion iGaming industry

Uncut PR, a Mumbai-based agency specialising in sports-related PR, has gained a firm foothold in the $4 billion iGaming industry. With iGaming gaining a lot of traction in the last few years, and the industry expected to attain a market size of $50 billion in a few years, the four-year-old agency has seen its stocks rising in the industry.

“The iGaming industry is closely linked with the sports industry and has opened up a whole new avenue of how fans interact with and experience their favourite sports. iGaming is here to stay. Having emerged as the preferred PR agency in the field of sports, offering our services to the iGaming industry was a natural extension for us. We are happy to have been able to build on our success in sports in the iGaming industry and bridge the gap between the two,” said Aditi Srivastava Dhanu, Founder, Uncut PR.

Uncut PR offers a bouquet of PR services, including content management, influencer marketing, and sports talent acquisition. It has extended its services to leading sporting federations and leagues such as PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India), SportsAdda, Sportsbet.io, India Taekwondo, Teqball India, and eSports India, among others. It has also been associated with noted sportspeople such as Jonty Rhodes, Vivian Richards, Dinesh Karthik, Graeme Swann, Heena Sidhu, and Parupalli Kashyap for Sportsbet.io and SportsAdda to run successful IPL and Olympic campaigns.

“Media attention can help elevate any particular sport and its athletes. The number of athletes that fly under the radar whilst still achieving the highest levels in their sport is overwhelming. We hope to help bring more of these athletes and sports to light so that these stories don’t fall through the gaps of just the popular sports,” said Roma Dutia, co-founder, Uncut PR.

Talent acquisition for the iGaming industry has seen a massive uprise in recent years and Uncut PR has emerged as a trustworthy partner to facilitate this association for several brands. Fantasy platforms are another avenue that Uncut PR is working on to ensure the sport and athletes become more accessible to a wider audience.