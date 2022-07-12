UN says India will surpass China to become most populous country in 2023. Here are some key facts

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year, a United Nations' report has said. Released on World Population Day, the report said the world’s population might touch the 8-billion mark on November 15, 2022. The UN confirmed that the world’s population is growing older due to increasing life expectancy and falling fertility levels.
Here's a look at some key facts about population and population control norms in India:
In a revolutionary move, the Cabinet approved Two Child norms and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act norms for entry and continuation in Govt. service.— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 22, 2019
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)