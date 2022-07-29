Final-year students from China, Ukraine eligible for Foreign Medical Graduate exam

The National Medical Commission on Friday announced that the final-year UG medical students who returned to India owing to COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war and received their degrees from their institutions on or before June 30, 2022, will be eligible to sit for the Foreign Medical Graduate exam.

They will be expected to complete a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for two years rather than the current one-year, after passing the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) test “ to familiarise them with practise of medicine under Indian conditions ,” the NMC stated in a public notice.

Only after successfully completing the CRMI for two years will the foreign medical graduates be qualified for registration. The NMC added that the relaxation given to the international medical students is a "one-time measure" and won't be followed going forward.

Over the last two years, medical students studying abroad, especially in China and Ukraine, had to return to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month , a group of students and their parents sat on a five-day hunger strike in Delhi appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be accommodated in Indian institutions and universities as a one-time measure.

Almost 18,000 Indian medical students fled war-torn Ukraine four months ago. Even though they have been attending online classes, physical practicals have taken a hit. And without practicals, one cannot turn into a complete medical professional.

