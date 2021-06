The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that the UK government has assured India that it will help in the early extradition of economic offenders.

“The issue of extradition of economic offenders was discussed in the India-UK summit on May 4. UK conveyed that there are some legal hurdles because of nature of criminal justice system in the country but they are aware of the issue & will help them extradite at the earliest,” said the MEA.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that UK Secretary to State Preeti Patel on April 15 ordered Nirav Modi’s extradition to India and he’s seeking to appeal against it.

“Nirav Modi, UK Secy State on April 15 ordered his extradition to India, he's seeking to appeal against it but continues to stay in custody. We'll make sure they're extradited at earliest,” he said.

Referring to the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, he said,” As regards the specific case of Mehul Choksi, I don't have any particular update this week. He remains in the custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway.”

Bagchi said India will continue to make all efforts to make fugitives face justice in India.

While Nirav remains in custody, Choksi is facing court proceedings in Dominica where he illegally entered from Antigua. Vijay Mallya is another economic fugitive who is out on bail in the UK.