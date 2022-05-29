UIDAI says do not share photocopy of Aadhaar card to avoid misuse

The government cautioned citizens from sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar card with organisations saying it can be misused. In a notice issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the government advised using masked Aadhaar which can be downloaded from the User License from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) official website.

"Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number," the statement said.

The government further advised avoiding the use of public computers at internet café’s or kiosks for download e-Aadhaar. "If you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer," the government said.

The government stated that unlicensed private entities like hotels and film halls are not allowed to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016, the statement said.

It directed that only organisations with a valid User License from UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. “If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” the government said.