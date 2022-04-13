Starting from the academic year 2022-23, students will be able to pursue two full-time degree programmes simultaneously, M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), said.

The UGC will notify the guidelines regarding the same on its official website today.

In 2020, the UGC had first approved the proposal to allow students to pursue two degree courses simultaneously.

Earlier, the rules set by the higher education regulation body did not allow students to pursue two full-time degree courses. They were permitted to pursue one full-time degree along with online/short-term/diploma courses.

As per the new guidelines, students can pursue two degree programmes at the same time in physical mode or through a combination of physical and online modes. They can do it from the same university or from different universities, The Times of India reported.

Students will be allowed to choose a combination of a diploma course and an undergraduate (UG) degree, two master’s programmes, or two bachelor’s programmes.

If a student, who is eligible for a master’s programme, wants to enroll in a bachelor’s degree but in a different subject, he will be allowed to pursue both the undergraduate and postgraduate degrees simultaneously. However, the UGC maintains that the class timings for both courses should not overlap. The new rules will be applicable to all programmes across the country, Indian Express reported.

“Universities will have the flexibility to decide if they want to offer such a scheme of programmes or not. The guidelines will only be applicable to lecture-based courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes,” Indian Express quoted Kumar as saying. The MPhil and PhD programmes will not come under the scheme, he added.

UGC has come up with the new set of guidelines to help students gain diverse skills. The rules are in line with the NEP 2020 vision of breaking down interdisciplinary separations.

Meanwhile, several academicians have raised concerns over the UGC’s new set of guidelines, claiming that the move will lead to dilution of the quality of education, PTI reported. According to them, a full-time degree programme requires full-time attention of the student.

“Allowing a student to earn extra credits in a degree is one thing and allowing them to earn an extra degree is different. This will just dilute the quality of our degree programmes," PTI quoted Delhi University professor Abha Dev Habib as saying.

"By offering double degree programmes, you are diluting honours courses. The basic philosophy of honours courses is to provide comprehensive, intensive and advanced knowledge to students and even under honours courses, students can opt for discipline centric courses," another DU professor Rajesh Jha said.

The UGC is assuming that a student is “superhuman” or a person who can study 24 hours, he added.

"If we talk about inter-disciplinarity, then there are BSc and BA programmes. By doing this, you are raising questions on your programmes. This will lead to utter chaos in the education system," he told the news agency.