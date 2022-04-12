0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • india News>

  • UGC to allow students to pursue 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode

UGC to allow students to pursue 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said at a press conference.

UGC to allow students to pursue 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode
Students will now be able to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday. The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard.
"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," Kumar said at a press conference.
Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously, he added.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

PM Modi hails '130 crore' Indians for fight against coronavirus; says country setting new benchmarks in field of health

Next Article

Jharkhand accident: Firm hired to operate ropeway had negligible record of lapses, says JTDC

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More